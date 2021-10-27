Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
