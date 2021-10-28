Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.