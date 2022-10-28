This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It shoul…
This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like …
For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Martinsville. …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are exp…