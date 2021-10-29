Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be…
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecas…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is a 6…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatur…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It shoul…