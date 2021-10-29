Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.