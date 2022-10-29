This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 40 degrees is today's l…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like …
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are exp…