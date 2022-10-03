 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

