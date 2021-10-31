This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is a 6…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…