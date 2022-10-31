 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

