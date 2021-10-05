Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.