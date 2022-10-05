 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

