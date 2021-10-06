Martinsville's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
