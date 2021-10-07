For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
