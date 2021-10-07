Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.