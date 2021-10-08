Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
