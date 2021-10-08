 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert