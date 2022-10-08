 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

