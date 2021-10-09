 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert