This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville people will see temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will se…
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg dropped the wind advisory and flood watch it had issued through midday Saturday as the now system — no longer considered tropical — continues to weaken.
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 de…