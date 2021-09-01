 Skip to main content
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

