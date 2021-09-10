 Skip to main content
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

