Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.