This evening in Martinsville: Occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
