This evening in Martinsville: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures ar…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is for…
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The f…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and v…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
This evening in Martinsville: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
This evening in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tempe…
This evening in Martinsville: Occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rai…