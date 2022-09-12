 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

