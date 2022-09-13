For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
