For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. How likely…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast …
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. It should…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high tempera…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a ver…
This evening in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are…