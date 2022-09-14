 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

