 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert