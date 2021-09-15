For the drive home in Martinsville: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
