Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.