Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
