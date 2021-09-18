This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
