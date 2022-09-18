For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine w…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's fore…