Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.