Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We w…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine w…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures a…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…