This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Martinsville. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a per…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Martinsville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for …