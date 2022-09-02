Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
