Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.