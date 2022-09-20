This evening in Martinsville: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are ex…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…