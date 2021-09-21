Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Thundershowers following a period of rain early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
