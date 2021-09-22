Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Cooler. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
