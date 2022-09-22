Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it wi…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are ex…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine w…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It should …