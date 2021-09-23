This evening in Martinsville: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
