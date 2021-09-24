 Skip to main content
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

