Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
