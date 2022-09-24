Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Martinsville's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it wi…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are ex…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Satu…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Friday.…
The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It should …