Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degr…
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Today's conditi…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is …
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Martinsville. …
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecas…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Thundershowers following a period of rain early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds li…