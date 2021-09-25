Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.