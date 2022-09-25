 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

