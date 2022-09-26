 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.

