Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
