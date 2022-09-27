 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

Martinsville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

