For the drive home in Martinsville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
