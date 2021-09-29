This evening in Martinsville: Mostly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Martinsville
