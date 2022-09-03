Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.