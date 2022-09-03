For the drive home in Martinsville: Mostly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
