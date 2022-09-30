Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville

This evening in Martinsville: Windy with rain likely. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.