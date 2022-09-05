This evening in Martinsville: Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Martinsville
